Netflix Latest Feature is Perfect for When You Don’t Know What You Want To Watch





Netflix Direct is a TV channel-like service that is being tested in France. The big thing about streaming from OTT platforms, anytime you want to watch them is that there are movies and TV shows. You don’t have to wait a week to get your favorite show with a cool new episode, and sometimes you don’t have to wait for a week. That said, looking for things to watch can often be frustrating, and the typical experience of watching TV channels to find something exciting remains an option that many prefer. This is why Netflix plans to use Netflix Direct to bring this experience to OTT streaming.

Netflix Latest Offering is Perfect for When You Don’t Know What You Want To Watch

Netflix Direct, designed to work as a regular TV channel on the streaming platform, is an initial attempt to include linear, programming. According to a report by Variety, the channel is currently being gradually evaluated in France. The report states that Netflix chose France because traditional TV consumption habits are still popular in the European country.

Netflix Direct was released on 5 November in France and, as stated in the report, will be available widely in the world in December. If successful, they will likely introduce its Direct Channel’s availability in other international markets. Normally, the functionality of the channel depends on careful curation of content, with a good mix of movies, TV shows, and other specials playing as per a set schedule. This should be based on their respective markets since users in France and users in India clearly vary.

For now, Netflix Direct is in France and is, of course, curated by a selection of French, International, U.S. feature films and TV shows for French viewers, as described in the Variety article. Users would of course have the potential to stream movies and TV shows by selecting and watching as before, but Netflix Direct will have some draw for users between TV shows, or simply want to sit back and watch something at the end of the day without much effort.

