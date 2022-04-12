Netflix launches a two-thumbs-up rating

The video streaming giant, Netflix had once a five-star rating system to evaluate the movie or show that has been watched. In 2017, the company decided to replace this rating system with thumbs up and thumbs down for likes and dislikes. In its point of view, the new thumbs-up rating system had proved to be more popular in testing. After testing the company has now added an extra thumb to its rating system which is it will show up as a double thumbs-up showing that the show that has been watched is not just liked by the viewer but he has loved it.

According to Netflix, it has lately learned that the viewers’ feelings can go beyond just the like and dislike. This new addition will provide an additional way for the company to know how much a viewer is into something on Netflix.

Netflix thumbs-up rating is a Big Add on to Platform

The new double thumbs-up button is added next to Netflix’s thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons on the TV and web. The same is also available for both android and iOS devices.

The company works in a way that when the system gets thumbs-up or thumbs-down from the viewer, the company’s algorithms know about the likes and dislikes of the viewer and then in return, it makes more accurate recommendations and a profile that is best personalized to his/her taste.

The company has just rolled out the double thumbs-up button in the app. Seems it is not likely to bring forward the double thumbs-down button as that may suggest the complete abandoning of the show or movie.

