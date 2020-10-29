Netflix New Feature Spotted: Allow Users Stream in the Background





Background play is an important feature, which enables users to turn to other applications when watching the content on the media player. Some media players offer this functionality, and MX Player is one such service. Even YouTube supports background play but only for subscribers with YouTube Premium. Now, it looks like the latest feature is about to be released by Netflix.

Netflix New Feature Revealed

The streaming service will get a new feature, which is close to background play, according to a Netflix Android APk teardown version 7.9.1 by the XDA Developers. Well, it’s called the audio mode. As the name suggests, Netflix can be used behind it and switched to other applications and the content can be played again. This way, instead of watching it, you will listen to a show.

The strings contained in the APK indicate that Netflix allows users to disable the video and only stream the audio contents. In specific, it helps users to save data with this upcoming Netflix feature since it only streams audio and not video. In addition, it will save the battery life of your device to users of the popular on-demand video streaming site.

This feature was previously detected in the APK update and no term is visible when it is switched on for users. Netflix will potentially test the feature in select areas before it is introduced to all users worldwide. We just need an official confirmation to know the information on Netflix’s background play functionality.

Other Netflix Features

For both Android and iOS devices, Netflix now provides picture-in-picture mode. This feature lets users watch content on a floating window as they multitask using different apps. These two modes are different, and in battery power and data usage, the upcoming mode seems more effective.

The background details for Netflix comes soon after StreamFest has been revealed as the host of a free weekend trial promotion in India. In December, the service will host a 48-hour free trial in India to gain more subscribers.

