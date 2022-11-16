Netflix now lets users log out from specific devices

This Christmas season, Netflix says it anticipates your travels, so just in case you loaded your account on your distant uncle’s TV and forgot to sign out, you can now manually log them off. You know, you don’t want to in case someone, say, an ex, accesses your account. Alternately, it’s possible that password sharing policies could change soon, requiring customers to willingly log off anyone trying to access their accounts, or else the corporation will do it on their behalf.

In addition to being useful if you need to remove someone from your account, such as an ex or a former roommate, Netflix frames this new function as a method to log out of a device you may add your account to while travelling for the holidays. However, it might become much more popular once Netflix starts charging subscribers for disclosing their credentials to loved ones who reside outside of their home.

According to Netflix, the feature is already available on the web, iOS, and Android. Unwanted users who are still utilising a user’s account might be discouraged from doing so by using this feature. At the same time, Netflix anticipates significant platform changes in the coming year.

Netflix hasn’t revealed all of its strategies for the crackdown on password sharing, but it has been trying certain concepts that might hint at what we can anticipate. Additionally, Netflix stated in its most recent financial report that it will launch its strategy to “monetize account sharing” in “early 2023,” but we are unsure of the precise timing. However, if you must remove someone from your account, they can at least migrate their profile.