Netflix Partners With Microsoft For Its Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan

Netflix is wrapping up to launch new plans for its customers in order to keep them intact. A few days back, a new cheaper plan was announced by the company that will support ads. The company said that they are going to introduce an ad tier for the folks who can tolerate ads for a lower price. Sources have revealed today that Netflix has chosen Microsoft to bring ads to the platform. Netflix cheaper plan will be introduced on the basis of advertisement.

Advertisement

Microsoft To Bring Ads For Netflix Cheaper Plan

The video streaming platform has recently given minor details related to the partnership. Netflix has stated that it will introduce a new plan on the basis of advertisement as jotted down below:

Ad-free Basic

Standard

Premium plans

The new Netflix plans will enable the users to see the ads accordingly on the platform, which was never seen before. In addition to all this, the company revealed that it has partnered with Microsoft as the “global advertising technology and sales partner.” Furthermore, Netflix said that Microsoft has proven the ability to support the company for all its advertising needs. It will help both the companies to work together for building a new ad-supported plan.

Netflix stated that:

“More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”

Netflix further unveiled that its subscribers were down 200,000 back in April and predicted a further two million subscriber losses. So, in order to regain its subscriber count, the company has taken the step to introduce a cheaper plan. The main goal of the company is to engage more users by cutting the price of its plan. This seems to be a good marketing stunt as more choices for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers will surely increase the subscriber count.

Netflix’s chief operating officer Greg Peters stated that these are very early days right now and we have much to work through. There had been no further words regarding this new Netflix plan. All we know is that it will be quite cheaper as it will support ads. Let’s see when will this new tier launch. Will it be a good idea to engage more users? There are many questions that still need to be answered. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Also see: Google announces new features coming to Chrome on iOS