Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Begins!!

We have been listening that the streaming giant, Netflix will end sharing passwords for almost the past year. Netflix remained incredibly cagey about how its password-sharing restrictions will shape out in the coming months. However, it seems that now the Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown has begun. The point worth mentioning here is that new restrictions on accounts in many worldwide markets are expected to offer a small fraction of a squinting glimpse into how Netflix plans to stop users from sharing a password with friends and family. What do you think about it?

Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Starts in Several Markets

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that it was introducing account-sharing guidelines to four new markets, including:

Canada

New Zealand

Portugal

Spain

The point notable here is that Netflix users will have to spend $5.94 ($7.99 CAD) or $5.04 ($7.99 NZD) to add an extra member sub-account depending on where they live. The people living in Portugal will need to spend $4.27 (€3.99). On the other hand, people in Spain will be charged an extra $6.42 (€5.99) per additional account.

The point worth mentioning here is that Netflix members on Standard or Premium plans can add additional accounts only. Everyone else will be restricted from doing so. Netflix product innovation director Chengyi Long has not given much information about how this will all work together. However, a Netflix spokesperson said that when a user logs into their account for the very first time in those countries, the system will go through how to set up a “primary location” or “household,” which is actually defined as everyone using the same Wi-Fi or IP address as the main account holder.

We still don’t have enough info regarding it. Some users are especially concerned that they would have to somehow reverify their account if they decided to go on the road or are constantly traveling. The blog post states:

"Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental,"

Netflix spokesperson elaborated that there will not be any problem for users taking their devices on the road. Even though, current Netflix users will not need to sign in again, verify their account, or make any changes to their profiles. Let me tell you that it’s still too early to say anything about how this all shakes out if users won’t see any disruptions. Reports claim that users can boot select users off their Netflix account, and those supposed freeloaders can even transfer their user profile and preferences into a new account.

