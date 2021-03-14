According to the latest report, Netflix is testing a feature that asks viewers to verify they share a household with the account holder. The company said that this move could limit the sharing of password on Netflix accounts.

A small number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the owner. Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix.

Netflix Tests feature that Could Limit Password Sharing

Anyhow, the message may appear when they open Netflix again, and eventually, they could be required to open a new account to continue streaming.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,”

a Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, is constantly testing new features to bring more ease to its users. Just recently, Netflix has announced a vertical video format feature known as Fast Laughs. The feature is getting quite popular across the globe and has a full-screen feed of funny clips from Netflix’s comedy catalogue. Currently, it is available only for iOS users.

