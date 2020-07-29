Netflix is getting famous day by day because of its features. Now, Netflix has reached an impressive milestone by reaching over 1 billion downloads of its Android app on Google Play. This number includes the cases when the application comes pre-installed but that doesn’t take away of the mind-blowingly high number of installs.

If we take a quick comparison between the other streaming apps, Netflix is going on top. Amazon Prime is in the 100-500 million downloads, Hulu is between 50 and 100 million downloads, and HBO GO just has its 5+ million installs.

Netflix Reaches 1 billion Downloads on Google Play

But when there is a demanding app, there is always a rise for its rivals. There is another rival app for Netflix that is performing well. Disney+ could be a new challenge for Netflix with 10 million downloads. The only limitation with this app is that it is only available in limited markets. Also, it will be a year old in the coming November. So, we can say that there will be a greater chance of getting this app in the other markets very soon.

Netflix has also lowered its streaming quality to ease network strain during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The bandwidth restrictions were lifted two months later. So, most of the watchers can watch their favourite shows without any hassle.

In the latest update, users got rid of Annoying Continue Watching Titles on Netflix for Android. To get this new feature on Android, you need to update Netflix Android App to the latest version from the Google Play store. When you are done with it, see the three-dot icon or vertical ellipsis just next to the continue watching row. Tap on it, and a menu will pop down. There will be five options on the menu, among which the last one “Remove from rows” removed the title.

For More Details Also Check: Now Remove ‘Continue Watching’ Titles on Netflix for Android