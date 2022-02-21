Netflix reportedly approves first Pakistani web series

The Pakistani entertainment business continues to expand with each passing year, mainly to the type of content created, which is usually based on people’s real lives and hence attracts an audience. According to journalist Hasan Kazmi on Twitter, the streaming giant Netflix has approved its first ever original Pakistani web series.

According to Kazmi, the Pakistani web series will include three seasons, each with 13 episodes; however, the validity of this report is still unknown. There are no additional information available, but Pakistani Twitter is already buzzing about this news.

#BreakingNews#Netflix finally approves its first original web series from Pakistan.

3 seasons, 13 episodes each with huge budget.

Details will be shared soon.#NetflixOriginals #Pakistan #Webseries — Hasan Kazmi (@hasankazmi_) February 19, 2022

It’s worth noting that Pakistani work first appeared on Netflix Originals in 2020, with ‘SITARA: LET GIRLS DREAM,’ a silent short animated film about a 14-year-old girl who aspires to be a pilot but is hampered by family obligations and cultural restrictions.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Academy Award-winning director, wrote and directed the film.

Moreover Pakistani dramas have their special space in everyone’s heart and clearly there is no denial. We have seen tremendous following for Pakistani dramas all around the globe with massive viewership.

There is a lot of competition between different drama serials, which may have a similar storyline but each has its own distinct take on the subject. Pakistani drama serials are continually changing and breaking records year after year.