There is good news for all android users. The famous TV platform Netflix is officially bringing its ‘Play something’ or shuffle feature to its Android users. The company originally started testing the Play Something feature back in April 2021, and now it’s officially rolling out the feature globally for android users. The tool allows Netflix to select something for you to watch. The feature is now available on TV and Android devices, however, it’s not supported on Apple devices just yet. The company said that it will start testing the shuffle function on Apple devices in the upcoming months.

Netflix Rolls Out ‘Play Something’ Feature for Android Users

In addition to that, the company is also rolling out its Fast Laughs feature which was launched for Apple devices earlier in 2021. The same feature is also being launched on Android mobile devices today in specific markets, including the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, Philippines, and the UK. This tool works as a highlight reel of funny clips from its series and films.

Furthermore, on Monday, the company said that it’s bringing its Downloads for You tool to Apple devices in the next month. The feature was originally rolled out earlier this year on Android. The feature automatically downloads stuff to watch offline on the basis of your viewing history. It’s a fine feature that you can toggle on if, say, you intend to travel and don’t want to forget to download content for offline viewing before your trip.

On the other hand, the Play Something button rolled out today on Android devices can be located on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen or roughly around the 17th row on the homepage.

