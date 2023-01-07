Netflix Series Wednesday Officially Renewed for Season 2 After Record Breaking Viewership

Advertisement

There had been hype for the Netflix series named Wednesday since its launch. It is actually a spinoff of The Addams Family franchise which focuses on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. After getting in trouble at her public school for helping her younger brother after he’s bullied, Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy. It is the same school her parents met and fell in love with each other. What transpires is actually a murder mystery that only Wednesday has the guts to solve. It is quite an interesting plot. The famous series has set record-breaking viewership with up to 1.2 billion hours watched. Recently, Netflix renewed the series for season 2.

Advertisement

Wednesday season 2 Will Come Soon

A recent tweet from the official Netflix Twitter account states:

“Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!” Advertisement

According to some previous reports, some speculations were made that the second season of Wednesday is expected to move from Netflix to another streaming service like Prime Video. This was actually rumored due to the landmark deal between Amazon and MGM. However, these reports seem to be shot down.

Recently, we have come to know that the Netflix hit series Wednesday is gearing up for a season 2. It is being announced by the streaming service. Even though, the official Twitter account for the giant announced on January 7 that record-breaking Wednesday will officially be renewed for a season 2.

According to some previous reports, it was said that Wednesday season 2 renewal is expected in early 2023. However, it is confirmed finally. The show was able to garner praise from both fans and critics soon after it debuted on the streaming platform.No doubt, it is a piece of very good news for all the fans who liked the show. There had been no further words regarding the highly anticipated Netflix series yet. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hurray! PS5 Shortage Is Coming To An End – PhoneWorld