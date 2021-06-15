“Netflix.Shop” Online Store: Now Users Can Access their Favorite Stories Easily

Streaming giant Netflix has started its Netflix.shop online store, the first company-owned retail platform for direct sales of products.

People love it when big stories go on the screens and become part of their lives. Netflix stated, “We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games. And it’s why we’re launching Netflix.shop as an exciting new destination combining curated products and rich storytelling in a uniquely Netflix shopping experience.”

As far variety concerns, the online store will sell unique limited editions of “carefully selected, high-quality apparel and lifestyle items,” which are linked regularly to the Netflix series.

This month’s online-store products will be streetwear and action characters based on the ‘Yasuke,’ ‘Eden’ anime series as well as apparel from a limited edition and decorative items inspired by the ‘Lupin,’ in partnership with the Musee du Louvre, and French thriller series. For the launch of the store, the company introduces a collection of anime-inspired collectibles from three up-and-coming designers: Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites, and Jordan Bentley.

Netflix developed and released the website as a marketplace with Shopify. The shopping site is available in the US initially, then later it will be expanded in the next months to other countries.

Netflix already has licensing deals for hundreds of products based on its original programming, sold by Target, Walmart, Amazon, H&M, Sephora, and other retailers.

This will be thrilled for users to get a new way to connect with their favorite stories through Netflix.Shop.

