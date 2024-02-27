Netflix Stops Accepting Subscriptions Through Apple’s Payments System

Streaming giant, Netflix recently confirmed that the platform has begun booting longtime subscribers off their Apple iTunes billing plans. It means that all subscribers will now have to pay Netflix directly using a credit card or debit card instead through Apple’s payments system. Several reports have been circulating that Netflix has started telling customers about this change in “some territories”.

Netflix representative Momo Zhao recently confirmed that all Netflix members on the basic plan who were using an iTunes method of payment will need to sign up directly. It is certainly a bad piece of news for people who’ve been paying through iTunes over the past years as they will have to say goodbye to their lower, discounted rates. Some people indicated today on X that they’d kept the old subscription’s $9.99 price for years.

If you are one of those people, you’ll now have to join the rest of us. Otherwise, you need to accept a more-than-$5 price hike for the same plan you’ve had for years. There is another option to pay $3 less than you have been. However, it will let the ads wash over you. The company also killed its $10 basic plan in the US and the UK last year. It was the cheapest ad-free option in the region. After a price hike, now new customers have to pay at least $15.49 to get a viewing experience uninterrupted by ads.

You can get more information about ‘billing through Apple’ on the Help Center, where the streamer explains:

“Some Apple-billed members in select countries may be prompted to add a new payment method to continue their subscription.”

If you don’t know what payment method you’re presently using for Netflix, it’s easy to find out. Go to netflix.com/account in your browser and click on the Membership tab. If you are paying through iTunes, click Manage payment method to add a credit card or another form of payment. It will ensure that Netflix doesn’t kick you off the platform. So, what are you waiting for? Change your payment method before the streaming platform ends your subscription.