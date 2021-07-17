Some rumours are circulating on the internet about Netflix’s upcoming game streaming services. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is actually working on a game streaming service of its own. The new service will go against Google’s Stadia and Xbox Cloud services.

Netflix to Launch a Game streaming Service like Stadia and Xbox Cloud

Like the above-mentioned services, Netflix will let you play games on the cloud without the need for powerful hardware. Netflix has also hired Mike Verdu from EA recently which makes sense that the company might be looking to develop in-house games. The report also says that the service will be available to already subscribed users.

For those who don’t know, Mike Verdu has worked on Sims, Plants vs. Zombies, various Zynga games, Farmville, and even Star Wars. So, we can imagine what type of games, Netflix will offer to its subscribers.

It could possible that Netflix increase the price of the subscription. Moreover, the third-party titles might be available but we doubt triple-A titles to be offered at launch too. Lastly, Netflix is reportedly planning to launch the service outside its Netflix app as it will likely want to avoid Apple’s Arcade and Google Stadia.

Netflix has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we are hoping to get more information about it in the coming days. Until then do tell us what do you expect from this Netflix service?

