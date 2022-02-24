Netflix’s short-form video feature “Fast Laughs” is coming to the TV’s big screen. The TikTok-inspired feed of humorous videos, which debuted a year ago, was previously exclusively available on mobile devices, where it served as a means to introduce Netflix customers to new shows, movies, and comedy specials they might enjoy.

The smartphone version of “Fast Laughs” has been given a prominent position in the Netflix app, where it’s currently the middle button in the bottom navigation bar — a placement that suggests the streamer is concerned about losing users’ to rival video apps like TikTok, or now, Instagram and Facebook’s Reels.

Netflix to launch its Short video Feed ‘Fast Laughs’ for TV users

On mobile, “Fast Laughs” offers a swipeable, vertical video stream with buttons to respond, share, and save the material stacked on the right side of the screen, similar to TikTok. Netflix’s purpose, however, is not to create a social platform; rather, it is to encourage users to add serials, movies, and specials to their Netflix watch list or to immediately begin streaming a title after seeing a short video teaser.

According to Netflix,

“Fast Laughs” will work a little differently on Netflix’s TV platform. The opt-in feature will begin to appear on members’ homepages, somewhere around rows six through 12.

In this scenario, the aim is to show the short videos to viewers as they scroll down the page looking for something to watch. Instead of scrolling through the information vertically like on a phone, you can use your tv remote to navigate through the videos using the arrow on the right side of the screen.

You can see the program’s name and rating at the bottom of the screen, and you may opt to click a button labeled “More Info” to be sent to the title’s landing page.

