Livestreaming is one of the most liked features available on almost all social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and even YouTube also give you an option to go live to broadcast the content without any amendments. Now, some latest reports are claiming that the video streaming platform Netflix is working to bring a live streaming feature to broadcast its upcoming slate of unscripted shows and stand-up specials.

Netflix to Launch Live Streaming Feature Soon

Netflix has confirmed that the feature is in the early stage of development. Also, this feature will be rolled out soon for its unscripted shows and comedy specials. Netflix can also use this feature for live voting for competition series and talent contests such as its upcoming dance competition series Dance 100 from The Circle producer Studio Lambert.

Unfortunately, there are no words about the availability of the feature. As the feature is in the development phase, you may get it by the end of this year.

It is also a well-known fact that the company has lost around 200k subscribers last quarter. The company also reported that its revenue growth has slowed down considerably. Now to overcome this loss, the company is trying to bring demanding features to engage its users more.

Netflix is also planning to launch a cheaper ad-supported tier in late 2022. Netflix also said that the planned changes will be “fast and ambitious” and could “require some trade-offs.”

