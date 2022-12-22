Netflix to launch Nike Training Club classes

Advertisement

Netflix is branching into a new domain which is fitness content. The company has announced that it is soon going to start streaming the Nike Training Club classes next week. Netflix is going to feature 30 hours of exercise sessions in two separate batches.

This program will include workouts for different fitness levels. The best thing about it is that it will be available in multiple languages on all Netflix plans.

Netflix Branches to Fitness by Launching Nike Training Club classes

The first batch of fitness classes on Netflix will kickstart on December 30 and the second batch will release in 2023. The first batch will include a total number of 45 episodes including the following classes: Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga, HIIT & Strength with Tara, and Feel-Good Fitness.

When these classes are officially released on the platform, users would be able to search ‘Nike’ to access them. Nike has a training club app that offers multiple fitness levels such as strength training, yoga, and high-intensity workouts led by Nike’s certified trainers.

While telling about this new addition, the company wrote in a blog post:

“It’s not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favorite shows does have a certain appeal. And now, that’s exactly what you can do.”

This would be extremely good news for people who were planning to get fit in their New Year’s Resolution, so this program is going to further smoothen their plans.

It should be mentioned here that it is not the very first entry of Netflix into Health-related content since it previously launched mindfulness and meditation content providing people a platform to get their medication through streaming service.

If this launch is successful, Netflix is going to add more series to this genre and might also launch its own fitness program. Let’s wait and watch.

