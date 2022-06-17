The popular video platform Netflix has become an essential part of our lives. The platform has attained immense popularity because of the diversity of its content. Furthermore, it also launches interesting features every now and then which keep the users intact. Following the precedence, Netflix has announced that it’s organizing a whole week of walking tours in three different sites which include London, Madrid, and Paris where the likes of Bridgerton, Money Heist, and Emily in Paris were currently in production.

The trips, which are offered in collaboration with SANDEMAN’s New Europe Tours, sound roughly as expected, with guides leading small groups to important filming sites and sharing behind-the-scenes details about the sequences that are being shot there.

Netflix to Organize Free Walking Tours of Your Favorite TV shows

The good news is that the tours are completely free of cost and can be booked through online channels. However, unfortunately, the tours would only be run for a week (July 11-17), so you will have to act quickly.

Cable Girls, Money Heist, Elite, and Valeria are just a few of the shows that are fully featured in each mentioned city. Other shows include Emily in Paris, Lupin, and Notre Dame – La Part Du Feu in Paris. While on the other hand, Anatomy of a Scandal, Bridgerton, Enola Holmes, The Crown, and Top Boy would be featured in London. People who already provide these kinds of walking tours on Airbnb could be a little annoyed with this step of Netflix. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the tours would last for 2 hours each.

