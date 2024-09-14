Netflix to Phase Out Support for Older iOS Devices

Netflix has announced plans to discontinue full support for older iPhones and iPads running iOS 16. While users with these devices can still access Netflix, the company will no longer provide regular updates for the app.

Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou confirmed to The Verge that the decision to phase out support for iOS 16 is due to the company’s focus on newer operating systems. This means that users with older devices that cannot be updated to iOS 17 or later will miss out on future app updates, including new features, bug fixes, and security enhancements.

The company has already started notifying users on some iOS 16 devices about the upcoming change. A message appears on the Netflix app informing users that they need to install iOS 17 or later to continue using the latest version of the app.

The affected devices include the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as the first-generation iPad Pro and iPad 5. Users with these devices will still be able to access their Netflix accounts and stream content using the current version of the app. However, they may encounter issues or limitations in the future due to the lack of updates.

Netflix has not ruled out the possibility of providing critical updates for older devices in the future, but the company is prioritizing support for newer operating systems. This means that users with older devices may need to consider upgrading to a newer model or using a web browser to continue accessing Netflix.

The decision to phase out support for older iOS devices is in line with Netflix’s strategy of focusing on the latest technologies and providing the best possible experience for its users. As new devices and operating systems are released, it becomes increasingly challenging for companies to support older versions.

By prioritizing newer operating systems, Netflix can allocate its resources to developing features and improvements that benefit the majority of its user base. While this may inconvenience users with older devices, it is a necessary step to ensure the continued growth and innovation of the Netflix platform.