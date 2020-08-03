The most used video streaming app has made an important change for its Android App. Netflix Update will soon users will be able to change the speed at which they watch movies, seasons, TV shows, documentaries, and any kind of video. The normal playback speed on the platform is 1.0, with even the slower speed available on the platform, including 5x (half speed) and .75x (three-quarter speed). The faster playback speed includes 1.2x (one-quarter percent faster) and 1.5x (50percent faster). These multiple speeds are also available on video downloaded and save for online later videos.

Netflix Update for Android Allows Users to Speed up or Slow Down Streaming Content

Two years back, Google had also introduced the same functionality on its video streaming platform YouTube. YouTube being the bigger platform had a wider range of playback options as compared to Netflix, including .25x, .5x, .75x, 1.0x, 1.25x, 1.5x, 1.75x, and 2x. For Netflix, subscribers will need to adjust the speed before viewing every video. This capability is introduced so that users don’t have to watch every video at fast speed. It means, if you have selected a playback speed of .75x for some season. The next title to be played will start at 1.0x unless a different speed is selected.

While telling about this new feature, Netflix said:

“We’ve also been mindful of the concerns of some creators. “It’s why we have capped the range of playback speeds and require members to vary the speed each time they watch something new — versus fixing their settings based on the last speed they used.”