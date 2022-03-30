Netherlands charged €5.5 billion on Apple for its app store

A Dutch foundation of Netherlands has charged Apple with the lawsuit over the App Store’s developer fee. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has charged the company on this Litigation and it has to pay the amount of €5.5 billion on Apple for having monopolistic behavior in European Union region. The Dutch competitor says that it has charged collective claim on behalf of the consumers who have paid for downloading the app and have made purchases within an app. The foundation is asking the consumers who have done such purchase since 2009 to come and join the complaint.

Usually the suing is on the behalf of developers but this time the Dutch competitor has opted a unique and new way of charging the market giant Apple with a huge sum of money on behalf of the consumers.

The tax structure of the company is structured in a way that influence the profits of the developers in a venomous manner. Apple was accused to be passing the developers’ fees to the consumers in form of extra prices. These unfair policies and actions show the monopolistic practice by Apple.

It is in this January when the Dutch authorities have passed an order that requires Apple to offer third party payment choices for the dating app users.

The lawsuit is all ready to be filed in the Amsterdam District Court. ACM is fining €5 million for each week. For this Dutch regulators have already charged €50 million and now this new Lawsuit has heated up the situation.

Apple in response to these charges is changing the dating app policy which will be reviewed by the ACM and then two parties will surely reach a consensus on the issue. Apple needs to check on its policies in EU as the Digital Markets Act is about to get finalized and anticompetitive activities will not be left without charged.

