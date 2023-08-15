Netizens Bash PCB For Not Recognizing Imran Khan Services In Cricket Documentary

Imran Khan Niazi, popularly known as Imran Khan is undoubtedly the greatest cricketer in the history of Pakistan. He is arguably the world’s second-best all-rounder after Garry Sobers. IK took a mediocre side leading to the World Cup title in 1992. With 3807 runs and 362 wickets in Test cricket, he is considered to be one of eight world cricketers to have achieved an ‘All-rounder’s Triple’ in Test matches. His cricket services definitely need to be acknowledged. However, that does not seem to be the case. Earlier today, PCB released a documentary on the cricket history of Pakistan. However, Imran Khan’s services were not recognized. Interestingly, the services of his fellow cricketers were recognized. As a result, IK’s lovers and fans couldn’t keep their calm and they started to bash PCB for doing so.

Imran Khan Cricket Services Need To Be Recognized: Netizens

IK started playing cricket at the age of 13. Khan made a lackluster first-class cricket debut at the age of sixteen in Lahore. After that, Imran had to put cricket to the side to focus more on his studies. He made his debut for Pakistan at the age of 18 during the 1971 English series at Birmingham. After graduating from Oxford University, Khan returned to Pakistan in 1976. He got a place in the Pakistan cricket team and impressed the selectors with his fantastic bowling. After some time, he became the “father” of the reverse swing and the reverse-swinging yorker became his lethal weapon in the following years. IK’s career-high as a captain and cricketer arrived when he led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. Playing with a frangible batting line-up, Khan promoted himself as a batsman to play in the top order along with Javed Miandad. He has no doubt done so much to prove himself in the field of cricket.

The bad part is that PCB did not even mention his name in the whole documentary. People are not happy with that at all. Let’s have a look at what they say:

Do share with us in the comment section. What do you guys think? Why PCB didn’t mention the cricket legend IK in the video?

Also Read: 2024 Android Phones Are Tipped To Cost More Due To Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (phoneworld.com.pk)