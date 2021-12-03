Netizens shaken up by this statement of Imran Khan Because we have a social media, we can't make the unjust use of power !

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the inaugural ceremony of Al-Qadir University’s academic buildings in Jhelum.

During the opening event, the premier stated that Al-Qadir University will collaborate with skilled professionals to give students with a high quality of education.

He also stated that mental slavery is more harmful than physical slavery, citing the fact that Muslims have been subjected to mental slavery all across the world as a result of colonialism. He emphasised the need of breaking free from the bonds of servitude.

“Unfortunately, due to colonialism and tryrany, Muslims suffered from mental enslavement throughout the world,” Prime Minister Imran Khan stated.

Though his viewpoint never to hurt the people living in the west, however he tried to stress on the importance of adopting our own values and culture. We have been under the influence of west since very long which has really caused a harm to our society.

However, some of the statements by Imran Khan didn’t sit right with a lot of Twitter users.

The jokes write themselves pic.twitter.com/daMuvAVdyC — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) December 2, 2021

What about the harmful effects of leaders, Generals, Judges, bureaucracy’s double standards,life style, hypocrisy and lies on Pakistani culture, psyche, and conduct. — Sikander Bajwa (@MianMiththoo) December 2, 2021

Hasn't he offered himself first as a case study? — Nauman (@nauman) December 2, 2021

He said that young Pakistanis were misled by Western culture, claiming that its progress enticed them to imitate it.

The premier asked institutions to conduct study on the negative impacts of Western culture on family life, and he spoke out against the ease with which pornographic content is now freely available on cellphones.

He expressed hope that Al Qadir University will resurrect research norms and robust discussions. He was pleased with the speed with which Al Qadir University completed academic work in a short period of time.