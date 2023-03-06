NETSOL Cloud Services Hosts the First-Ever AWS Deepracer League Event in Pakistan

Advertisement

NETSOL Cloud Services, a prominent cloud services provider in Pakistan, is thrilled to announce it has successfully hosted the AWS DeepRacer League for the first time in the country. The event saw the impressive participation of over 600 engineers with varying levels of expertise, who collectively created over 1,600 models on the console and trained for an astounding 5,831 hours. The much-awaited physical race took place on February 25, 2023, with the top 10 teams competing in a thrilling 5-hour race to claim the coveted winning positions. The individual or team that clocked the fastest lap time emerged as the ultimate winner. The champion of the league in Pakistan will have the remarkable opportunity to visit “AWS re:Invent” held in Las Vegas, where they will have a chance to compete in the AWS DeepRacer League Championship Cup and win the grand prize of $20,000.

AWS DeepRacer League – How it benefitted the Engineers?

The AWS DeepRacer League provides engineers with a hands-on experience in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and reinforcement learning, enabling them to apply their skills in a competitive autonomous car racing environment. By hosting the event, NETSOL Cloud Services has established itself as a leading AWS provider in Pakistan and invested in the growth of the country’s engineering community, preparing them for the challenges of the future.

In this regard, Salim Ghauri, the CEO of NETSOL Technologies said,

We had recently announced our Tier Partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading cloud platform globally which provides the broadest set of cloud services available across the world,” said Salim Ghauri, CEO of NETSOL Technologies Pakistan. “We are extremely pleased that NETSOL was the pioneer company to sponsor and bring the AWS DeepRacer event to Pakistan. The AWS DeepRacer event allowed teams to swiftly initiate machine learning and artificial intelligence “models”, and expand their skillsets on cutting-edge technologies under AWS experts.

NETSOL Cloud Services’ Commitment to Innovation and Growth

The successful hosting of the AWS DeepRacer League in Pakistan by NETSOL Cloud Services is a remarkable milestone for the company. NETSOL Cloud Services is committed to providing innovative solutions and investing in the growth of the technology industry in Pakistan. The company offers a highly scalable AWS infrastructure that enables businesses to quickly and easily scale up or down based on changes in demand or traffic.

By hosting the AWS DeepRacer League, NETSOL Cloud Services has demonstrated its dedication to investing in the future of the local technology ecosystem and helping engineers develop new skills that are crucial in today’s rapidly changing business landscape. The event has significant implications for the technology industry in Pakistan, a country that is quickly becoming a significant hub for technology growth globally.

The head of Cloud Services at NETSOL Farrukh Sohail said,

NETSOL is excited to host the AWS DeepRacer League in Pakistan and invest in the future of our engineers’ skillsets and provide them an avenue to experience Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. We are deeply grateful to our AWS experts Danny Ong, Marcella Tang, Talha Ghauri, and Phone Myint Kyaw, who were the lead trainers on this project and made it all possible.

Significance of AWS DeepRacer League in Pakistan and the Asia-Pacific Region

The AWS DeepRacer League has generated a lot of interest from the technology community within Pakistan and the Asia-Pacific region. This event highlights the importance of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in driving innovation and growth for businesses. As more companies in Pakistan and the Asia-Pacific region digitize and automate their operations, there is a growing demand for skilled engineers who can help drive this transformation.

NETSOL Cloud Services’ hosting of the AWS DeepRacer League is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to providing businesses in Pakistan and the APAC region with innovative cloud solutions that drive growth and success. The company’s focus on the growth of the technology industry in Pakistan is commendable, and it is paving the way for the next generation of engineers who will be at the forefront of innovation in the region.

