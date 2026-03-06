Network Performance of Telcos Compared in PTA’s Latest QoS Survey — Full Rankings Revealed!

The latest Quality of Service (QoS) assessment released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority provides a detailed comparison of network performance among Pakistan’s leading telecom operators, outlining how telcos ranked across key service indicators in the regulator’s latest survey.

The Q4 2025 QoS survey evaluates cellular mobile operators, including Jazz, Zong, Ufone, and Telenor Pakistan, across several technical benchmarks such as network coverage, mobile broadband throughput, latency, browsing experience, voice quality, and SMS performance.

Network Coverage

The PTA survey shows varying performance among operators in terms of network coverage. In 3G coverage, Telenor ranked first, followed by Zong in second place, Ufone in third, and Jazz in fourth position. However, the rankings shift in 4G coverage, where Jazz secured the top position, demonstrating the strongest LTE footprint in the survey. Ufone ranked second in 4G coverage, while Zong secured third place and Telenor ranked fourth.

Mobile Broadband Throughput

Mobile broadband throughput was evaluated using both auto mode testing and third-party application testing, covering download and upload performance. In auto mode download throughput, Jazz ranked first, followed by Zong in second, Ufone in third, and Telenor in fourth position. In auto mode upload throughput, Zong secured the top position, while Jazz ranked second, Ufone third, and Telenor fourth.

The results were similar in third-party application download throughput, where Jazz again ranked first, followed by Zong in second, Ufone in third, and Telenor in fourth place. However, in third-party application upload throughput, Zong maintained the first position, Jazz ranked second, Telenor secured third place, and Ufone ranked fourth.

Latency Performance

Latency, which measures how quickly a network responds to user requests, also showed different results among operators. In auto mode latency testing, Jazz ranked first, followed by Ufone in second place, Telenor in third, and Zong in fourth position. However, in third-party application latency tests, Zong secured the top ranking, Telenor ranked second, Ufone placed third, and Jazz ranked fourth.

Browsing Experience

For browsing performance in auto mode, the survey showed a shared lead among operators. Zong and Ufone jointly ranked first, indicating comparatively stronger results in web browsing scenarios. Jazz secured second place, while Telenor ranked third in this category.

Voice Service Performance

Traditional voice call performance was also assessed as part of the QoS framework. The survey ranked Jazz first in voice service performance, reflecting stronger reliability and call quality during the testing period. Zong secured second place, followed by Telenor in third, while Ufone ranked fourth.

SMS Performance

In SMS performance indicators, Jazz and Ufone jointly secured the top position, indicating better message delivery performance compared with other operators measured in the survey. Zong ranked second, while Telenor placed third in the SMS category.

Overall, the survey highlights a competitive telecom landscape in Pakistan where operators demonstrate strengths across different service areas rather than a single network dominating all performance indicators. The findings reflect ongoing investments by telecom companies to enhance network capacity, reliability, and user experience as demand for mobile data and digital services continues to grow nationwide.

