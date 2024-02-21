Neuralink First Human Patient Can Control Cursor With Mind

Last Month, Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink put its highly anticipated chip inside the first human patient. In a significant development, Musk claims that the patient can now move a mouse cursor using his mind. Furthermore, Elon Musk is also hoping that the patient will be able to repeatedly click the mouse in the future.

Musk stated during a Spaces event on X:

“Progress is good and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking,”

Neuralink Wants People To Control Mouse & Keyboard With Mind

Neuralink’s goal is to allow people to control a computer’s mouse and keyboard using only their thoughts. The first Neuralink’s brain chip N1 has 1,024 electrodes and 64 fine threads. The company’s clinical trials brochure claims that the chip is “cosmetically invisible”. Sources reveal that Neuralink’s R1 robot is the company’s surgeon that implants the chips in human patients.

Neuralink is still taking applications for its six-year human clinical trials. However, the company is mainly looking for patients with quadriplegia or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), another disability that affects a person’s movement. FDA approved Neuralink’s N1 chip implant for human testing intentions last year, however, it’s still unknown whether the implant is safe for long-term use or not.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elon Musk’s various companies, including Neuralink, have been exposed for breaking various safety laws and protocols. According to the latest reports, US transportation authorities fined Neuralink $2,480 for failing to report its transport of dangerous materials like Xylene. On the other hand, Tesla was sued for failing to maintain dangerous waste disposal standards in California. As a result, it had to pay a $1.5 million fine for its failures. If we talk about SpaceX, hundreds of workplace injuries have been confirmed. Reports claim that the company paid only $3,600 after an employee suffered from a “near amputation” on the site.