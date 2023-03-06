Advertisement

According to the latest report by Mark Gurman, Apple will likely launch a new 13-inch and a larger 15-inch MacBook Airs between late spring and summer. Apple’s WWDC will also kick off in June. So most probably, the company will unveil the MacBook Air at WWDC.

New 13-Inch and 15-Inch MacBook Airs Likely to Launch at WWDC

However, there are no words about what chipset will these models use. According to the source, 13-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip. This chip will reportedly be manufactured based on TSMC’s latest 3nm process for improved performance. The current 13-inch model is powered by the M2 chip based on a 5nm process.

On the other hand, 15-inch MacBook Air will come with the M3 chip. According to the source, a 15-inch model with an M2 chip “may still excite consumers”. Last month, another report also claim that the 15-inch MacBook Air would launch with the M2 chip.

Apple reportedly started the production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air in February. This model would be the largest-ever MacBook Air, as the notebook has only been available in 13-inch and 11-inch sizes.

Not only this but a new Mac Pro desktop tower with an M2 Ultra chip is also in process. It will carry the same design as the 2019 model to launch. It will also launch by the summer, and an updated 24-inch iMac will also release in the second half of this year at the earliest.

