New AI Tool can Detect Cancer with Smartphone

We all have lost our loved ones due to the deadly disease of cancer. While few are able to recover it, the main reason for late recovery or deadly situation is the late detection of cancer. Now scientists at MIT have created an AI tool that will help doctors to detect Melanoma. Melanoma is a deadly kind of skin tumor that can cause 70% of skin cancer-related deaths.

Skin cancer is difficult to be detected. Doctors have to visually find pigment lesions and later on determines whether they are indications of skin cancers. This overall process is not just challenging but also consumes plenty of time.

This AI tool can help detect Melanoma

If skin cancer is detected in the early stages, it not only gets treated easily but also consumes less time and money. MIT researchers have made it easier for Melanoma to be detected with Artificial Intelligence through deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs).

“Early detection of SPLs can save lives; however, the current capacity of medical systems to provide comprehensive skin screenings at scale are still lacking. Our research suggests that systems leveraging computer vision and deep neural networks, quantifying such common signs, can achieve comparable accuracy to expert dermatologists. We hope our research revitalizes the desire to deliver more efficient dermatological screenings in primary care settings to drive adequate referrals.”

They are used to analyze SPLs by using photography, in the same way, we capture selfies on smartphones. So a wide image is captured through a smartphone that clearly shows the large skins sections. The pigmented lesions are detected by analyzing DCNNs which can detect early-stage melanoma. This tool finds the pigmented lesions and marks them in either red and yellow color. Yellow color means that it required further inspection whereas red means that it requires further inspection or referral to a dermatologist.

