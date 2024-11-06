New App Launched to Revamp Sanitation System in Rawalpindi

The Punjab government has rolled out the “Saaf Rawalpindi” app and the toll-free hotline 1139 to improve sanitation services across the city. It is being launched under the “Saaf Suthra Punjab” project put forward by Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The initiative is designed to ensure efficient waste management and instant response to citizen complaints. According to an official, the contractors will have a two-to-three-hour response window to address any registered complaints.

The launch was announced during a meeting led by Punjab’s Minister for Local Government and Community Development, Zeeshan Rafique. During the session, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) provided updates on the project’s progress and informed that various union councils (UCs) in the Rawalpindi division have already moved to outsourced sanitation services. Moreover, it said that 17 UCs have completed the outsourcing process, with four additional UCs nearing completion. These areas are expected to transition to the first operational phase by December 1, while others target a January 1, 2025 launch for fully outsourced sanitation services.

Rafique emphasized that the “Saaf Suthra Punjab” project aims to provide a sustainable, “environmentally friendly” sanitation solution that ensures “zero waste” in both rural and urban areas. This includes comprehensive cleaning measures such as manual and mechanical sweeping, drain cleaning, waste collection, and disposal.

The official further said that the digital tools will support the program’s management and oversight. These include biometric attendance for workers, GPS tracking of vehicles, and digital monitoring of waste containers. Moreover, a central control room will be set up in the Deputy Commissioner’s office, with additional monitoring centers under Assistant Commissioners (ACs) at the district level. If implemented successfully, it can prove to be an exemplary initiative that must be followed by other provinces as well.

