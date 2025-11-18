New Apple App Store AI Guidelines Require Stronger Transparency

Apple has updated its iOS App Store guidelines to give users more control over their data when interacting with AI. The company now requires app developers to clearly disclose any sharing of personal information with third parties, including third-party AI systems. Moreover, apps must obtain explicit user consent before sharing such data.

Mandatory Compliance for Developers

This update, part of the App Review Guidelines, is Apple’s first official guidance on third-party AI. The company emphasizes that adherence is mandatory. Apple warns developers that any app crossing the line on data privacy or content may be rejected. The guidelines note: “We will reject apps for any content or behavior that we believe is over the line.”

Apple’s Skepticism Toward AI

Historically, Apple under CEO Tim Cook has been cautious about AI. Siri, for example, has been slow to adopt AI features. Cook has often preferred the term “machine learning” over AI in keynotes. While other tech giants have aggressively leveraged AI, Apple has prioritized user privacy in its approach.

Legal Risks and Data Concerns

Sourcing data to train AI has become a contentious legal issue. Even Apple faces scrutiny: recent lawsuits claim it used copyrighted content from “shadow libraries” for AI training. Last month, neuroscientists and authors filed suits alleging misuse of online materials. The AI industry is watching these developments closely, especially after AI company Anthropic settled a similar lawsuit for $1.5 billion in September.

Apple Protects Users From AI Data-Scraping

Despite the legal challenges, Apple can now claim that its apps protect users from unauthorized AI data-scraping. By requiring disclosure and explicit consent, Apple sets a precedent for privacy-focused AI integration in mobile applications. Users can now trust that apps on the Apple App Store handle their data responsibly.