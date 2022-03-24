New Apple iPhone 14 Design Leak Create a Conflict of Views

Apple has quite a reputation for keeping its fans waiting even before the launch of its devices. The dust has not yet settled, keeping in view the Apple iPhone 13 series; and yet the news tart doing rounds about the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Here we have news about the shape of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The shape of the new iPhone 14 model is creating quite a stir and a conflict of views.

According to the schematics shared by the reliable leaker Max Weinbach, both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max show “polarizing new i-cutout” displays. Furthermore the schematics also give very accurate dimensions of the larger camera bump. Here lets do a comparison of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max dimensions with the last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Pro Pro Max iPhone 13 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm iPhone 14 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85 mm 160.7 x 77.58 x 7.85 mm

The physical dimensions of the iPhone 14 are not that different from the iPhone 13. Whereas, there is a significant change in the device weight; the iPhone 14 Pro may be heavier than than iPhone 14 Pro Max. The last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max were the heaviest with 204g and 240g weight respectively.

As per the leaked schematics the most evident change is in the camera bump. In iPhone 14 series the camera bump on the back side is bigger. There is a 5% increase in the camera bump design. With a bigger camera bump we can expect a major upgrade in the megapixels as well.

The recent rumors and leaks are debunking Apple’s earlier plans. Earlier we had heard rumors about Apple to shift to USB-C port with no SIM tray and the revival of the Touch ID, it the iPhone 14 series.

Mr. Weinbach has not given any leaks about the standard iPhone 14. It seems like the standard iPhone 14 will be having the same design and chipset like the iPhone 13.

Apple mostly launches their iPhone devices in September so we can expect the iPhone14 to be launched in September. Regarding its performance and features, iPhone 14 will no doubt surpass the expectation.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 3 to be Discontinued by the End of Year