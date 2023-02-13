Advertisement

We all know that Apple will unveil iPhone 15 lineup in the third quarter of 2023. As we get closer to the launch date we are getting more and more updates about the upcoming series. The latest updates have revealed the design of the iPhone 15 with a new camera bump.

New Apple Leaks Reveal the iPhone 15 Design with A New Camera Bump

As per ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, the iPhone 15 models will have a new camera bump. The insider doesn’t go into further detail. However, the recent bump could signify a few different things. One rumour claimed that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get the 48MP camera of the current Pros, which could result in a different camera bump. Another reason for a new bump could be the rumoured change in design to a rounded back.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 is set to arrive in display sizes, matching the current duo (6.1″ and 6.7″). They’ll also likely inherit the Dynamic Island, and get a new USB-C port. As for the Pro models, there might be a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and a more significant iPhone 15 Pro Max, or even iPhone 15 Ultra.

Some previous reports have revealed that iPhone 15 Pro models including ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, will get faster Wi-Fi 6E.

We will get more information about the devices in the coming days. So stay tuned.

