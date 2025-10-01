It seems like Apple is working on a new Vision Pro headset. According to some latest reports, a new Apple Vision Pro has appeared on the FCC website. The listing has revealed some key details of the headset. Appearing on the FCC list also hints at the imminent launch.

The FCC is the US agency that regulates wireless frequencies. Every device with wireless features must get FCC approval before being sold in the US.

The documents don’t directly mention “Vision Pro.” Instead, they list a “Head Mounted Device” from Apple. The filing date is September 16. But the included diagram clearly matches the design of Apple’s current Vision Pro headset. In fact, it’s identical to the diagram in the original Vision Pro’s approval documents.

New Apple Vision Pro Appears on FCC Website With Possible M5 Chip

One new detail is the addition of a Thread radio. This could allow the headset to connect directly with smart home devices, opening up more possibilities for integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

These findings match earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Both have claimed Apple is working on a refreshed Vision Pro. The upgrade is expected to focus mainly on a new chipset, either the M4 or M5, along with small changes such as a redesigned strap.

Back in August, MacRumors also spotted code “accidentally shared by Apple” that referenced a Vision Pro with an M5 chip.

Currently, the Vision Pro runs on the M2 chip. Apple has not yet revealed the M5, but it has shared details about the M4. According to Apple, the M4 delivers a 50% faster CPU and a 4x more powerful GPU compared to the M2. Its Neural Engine is also more than twice as strong. If the M5 follows this trend, the new Vision Pro could see a huge boost in performance and advanced computer vision features.

Apple has not confirmed the existence of this new headset. But FCC approval usually comes close to an official product launch. This means a Vision Pro refresh could be revealed very soon.

