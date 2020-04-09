New Chat App from Facebook will Help Couples Remain Connected

Facebook keeps on launching new features for customers to remain in the highlight however this time the company has launched a new app for couples which further makes it famous. Name “Tuned”, the New Chat App from Facebook facilitates couples with sharing memories, images and music while allowing them to chat for long hours.

Currently, the app s launched only for iPhone users living in the United States and Canada, It might be possible that company will launch its android app and spread it to more markets if the app gets successful in these areas. The couple app s ranked 872 in the US whereas in Canada it is ranked 550 in the social networking category.

New Chat App from Facebook is Currently Available for iOS users

Tuned is currently ranked No. 872 in the United States and No. 550 in Canada in the social networking category, Sensor Tower said.

This product is made by a team inside Facebook called New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which was asked to build new social media products from scratch. It seems Mark Zuckerberg is trying to bring a new product to market just like WhatsApp and Instagram which is owned by Facebook however this time the overall theme is quite different.

The team behind this app described it as “a private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves”. It means it is the best app for couples if they want to communicate with each other in every special way.

