New Chat Message Limit Coming to WhatsApp: Here’s How It Will Work

In another step toward curbing spam and improving user experience, WhatsApp has rolled out a new Android update, version 2.25.31.5, through the Google Play Beta Program. While the update itself doesn’t yet include the new feature for public testing, WhatsApp is actively developing a “New Chat Message Limit” that aims to restrict how many messages users can send in unreplied chats.

According to insights shared by WABetaInfo, the feature is designed to prevent excessive or unwanted messaging, a growing concern as scammers and marketers increasingly use WhatsApp for unsolicited communication. Once released, the new limit will apply to both personal and business accounts, creating a more balanced and spam-free environment across the platform.

A Broader Effort to Reduce Unwanted Messaging

The “New Chat Message Limit” follows WhatsApp’s recent rollout of restrictions on broadcast message frequency, introduced earlier this year under update 2.25.14.15. That change capped how many broadcast messages users could send in a given month, encouraging more intentional and responsible use of mass messaging.

With this upcoming update, WhatsApp appears to be expanding those restrictions further, this time targeting one-on-one new chats where recipients haven’t replied. Essentially, if you send messages to multiple new contacts who never respond, WhatsApp will soon start counting those toward a monthly quota. Once you reach that limit, you may be temporarily restricted from sending further new messages unless you request an exception.

How the New Message Limit Works

The upcoming restriction will apply only to new or unreplied chats, meaning existing conversations and replies remain completely unaffected. Users can still:

Reply freely in ongoing chats

Receive and answer calls

Continue messaging people who have already responded

However, messages sent to new contacts who haven’t replied will count toward a monthly message limit, the exact threshold of which WhatsApp has not yet disclosed. Users approaching their limit will receive in-app notifications, along with the option to track their messaging statistics under the app’s settings.

For users or businesses who legitimately need to contact multiple new people, for example, event organizers or small businesses, WhatsApp is also developing a Message Limit Exception Form. This form will allow users to request additional allowances by specifying valid reasons such as business communication, reconnecting with contacts on a new phone, or managing large social groups.

Why WhatsApp Is Doing This

Spam and unsolicited messages have long been a challenge for WhatsApp, especially as it becomes a preferred platform for customer engagement, community updates, and even scams. According to Meta’s transparency reports, billions of spam messages are detected and blocked monthly, but many still slip through.

By introducing a new chat message limit, WhatsApp hopes to:

Reduce spam by limiting mass, one-sided messaging

Encourage genuine interaction between users

Protect privacy by preventing unsolicited outreach

Create transparency through visible usage tracking

Impact on Everyday Users

For regular users, the update should have little to no impact. The restriction primarily targets accounts that initiate large volumes of messages without receiving replies, behavior commonly associated with spam or aggressive marketing. Everyday chats with friends, family, or colleagues won’t be affected, as messages that receive responses won’t count toward the quota.

WhatsApp also reassured users that it won’t block conversations outright; instead, it will guide users toward better communication habits and offer flexibility where needed.

Support for Businesses and Professionals

While the update applies to both individuals and organizations, WhatsApp recommends that businesses switch to the WhatsApp Business app for professional outreach. That version offers more tools for customer management, messaging templates, and automation, reducing the need for bulk messaging.

The Business app may also include more relaxed thresholds or built-in analytics to help companies manage outreach responsibly without triggering the new message limit.

Release Timeline and What’s Next

Currently, the New Chat Message Limit is under development and not yet available for beta testing. WhatsApp is still testing the feature internally and evaluating what limits and exception policies make sense before releasing it to testers. Once testing is complete, the rollout is expected to reach beta users first, followed by a global release for Android and later iOS.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Launches AI Image Generator for Status Updates