In a blog post published recently, Google mentioned that people have been spending a huge amount of time on their internet browsers thus requiring a quicker way of exploring. Keeping that in mind, Alphabet’s Google has announced a number of new Chrome updates coming to the browser.

New Chrome Updates Improve Browser’s Performance and Boost Productivity

The major updates encompass 10% faster browsing along with the grouping and collapsing of tabs. Chrome browser will now incorporate a technique called Profile Guided Optimization (PGO) to operate the most important parts of the webpage’s code faster.

Another update added more touch-friendly tabs for the tablet mode. The tabs on smart devices will now be bigger, more practical to organize, and collapsible when not required. Switching to previously open tab has also been made more convenient. An Android user will now be notified if they start typing and a similar tab related to the search query is already open in the background.

The new update also allows users to fill and save PDF files within the browser. URL sharing on Android devices is also renewed in this new update. Now users can generate QR codes for the scanning and download of web pages. The last update includes a tab preview feature which is launched for Chrome Beta users only.

The Director of UX, Chrome, Alex Ainslie stated,

We hope all these updates will make it easier and faster to browse and get things done in Chrome.

