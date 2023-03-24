Advertisement

New Concept Renders Give Us First Glimpse Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Laiba Mohsin
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 seems imminent as there have been many speculations regarding what the upcoming Samsung foldable Phone will look like. The good piece of information is that we may be one step closer to solving that mystery as we have got our hands on some new concept renders. Recent concept images were shared by Technizo Concept and YouTuber Super Roader. These renders aim to give an idea of what to expect from the Z Fold 5.

What We Know So Far Regarding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 

Let me tell you that these are not leaked renders or official just concept images. However, these images that the YouTuber shared are pretty impressive that give the Z Fold 5 a look that’s quite similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is because of the three vertical camera bumps on its rear. The major difference between the concept images and the Z Fold 4 is that the cameras are actually now unbound from a raised island. In addition to that, the hinge of the foldable seems to be updated to allow it to lay completely flat when folded.

The new hinge of Z fold 5 aims to eliminate the gap between pieces when folded. There is no doubt that it is something the fans of Samsung’s foldable have been wanting for a while. It looks quite striking in the concept images. Let’s have a look:

The concept images are based on leaked hardware specs and other rumors.  The point notable here is that Technizo Concept has been creating plenty of concept images for yet-to-be-revealed smartphones and they turned out to be pretty accurate. So, we hope that the Z Fold 5 will look strikingly similar to the concept images when it’s finally launched. Anyhow, there’s still the chance that the final version of Z Fold 5 could sport some notable differences. Let’s wait and watch.

