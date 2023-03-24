New Concept Renders Give Us First Glimpse Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 seems imminent as there have been many speculations regarding what the upcoming Samsung foldable Phone will look like. The good piece of information is that we may be one step closer to solving that mystery as we have got our hands on some new concept renders. Recent concept images were shared by Technizo Concept and YouTuber Super Roader. These renders aim to give an idea of what to expect from the Z Fold 5.

What We Know So Far Regarding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Let me tell you that these are not leaked renders or official just concept images. However, these images that the YouTuber shared are pretty impressive that give the Z Fold 5 a look that’s quite similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is because of the three vertical camera bumps on its rear. The major difference between the concept images and the Z Fold 4 is that the cameras are actually now unbound from a raised island. In addition to that, the hinge of the foldable seems to be updated to allow it to lay completely flat when folded.