New Covid testing vending machines installed in U.S

It looks like a standard candy bar vending machine from a distance, but get real close and then you’ll easily see this is a vending machine with a slight different function. For this one, it does not give out snacks but free Covid testing.

Students and employees at UC San Diego just have an ideal way to have the COVID-19 tests they need. Eleven vending machines loaded with free COVID-19 test kits were placed out across campus. Testing is a norm for students.

In a statement on its website, the university indicated that, following a self-governing test procedure, the sample must be returned within 72 hours via mail boxes placed next to the vending machines.

It added that college students living or attending the area should make sure that they complete the COVID testing on a weekly basis, with results supposed to be ready within two days of putting it in place.

The vending machines are therefore now also showing to be much more efficient and desirable option for many. This disposable method of testing will facilitate many students to do their weekly covid-testing at ease. Other countries should also pick this efficient idea of structuring this type of technology in times of Covid-19.