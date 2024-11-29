New Development About VPN Registration May Offer Some Relief

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has sought an extension of the VPN registration deadline from the Ministry of Interior (MoI). The deadline which is currently set for November 30 is fast approaching and still, several VPNs haven’t been registered. The sources from PTA revealed that over 200 VPNs are being registered daily, and consultations with stakeholders are ongoing to facilitate the process.

According to a credible source, stakeholders have requested additional time and a simplified registration process. In response, the national telecom regulator advocated an extension for VPN registration. However, it is pertinent to mention here that only the Ministry of Interior has the authority to approve such a request. The PTA has earlier warned that unregistered VPNs will be blocked from December 1, following the directives of the MoI.

The crackdown follows a previous announcement in August 2024, where the PTA started enforcing stricter regulations on VPNs. These measures aim to address security concerns, as the government argues that unregistered VPNs are often linked to bypassing internet restrictions, accessing prohibited content, and facilitating criminal activities. A successful trial was also carried out a few days ago blocking more than 24 unregistered VPN services across Pakistan.

While the government and PTA support the initiative, critics argue it could impact legitimate users who rely on VPNs for work and privacy. If approved, the deadline extension may provide relief to stakeholders and ensure compliance.

