New Digital Policies Aim to Strengthen Investment in Tech Sector – IT Minister

The federal government has announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy and expanding investment in the technology sector. Speaking at the Indus AI Week conference in Lahore, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that rapid progress is being made to improve digital infrastructure, promote innovation, and create new economic opportunities through technology. The government is also working on digital policies to strengthen investment in tech sector.

One of the key steps highlighted by the minister is the upcoming auction of the 600 MHz spectrum. She explained that the auction, scheduled for next month, will significantly improve mobile internet capacity across the country. Faster and more reliable internet services are expected to reduce connectivity issues for citizens and businesses alike. Improved bandwidth will also support the growth of digital services such as e-commerce, online education, telemedicine, and e-governance platforms. According to the minister, better connectivity is the foundation of a strong digital economy.

During her visit, the minister also inaugurated an online membership portal at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The chamber has become the first in the country to provide complete online membership services. Through this portal, new and existing businesses can apply for membership, access information, and connect with other enterprises more easily. The move is expected to make business processes more transparent and efficient, reducing paperwork and saving time. The minister noted that digital tools can simplify administrative procedures and strengthen economic activity.

Another major initiative discussed at the event was the “Smartphone for All” policy. The government aims to make smartphones more accessible and affordable so that more citizens can participate in the digital world. Access to smartphones is seen as essential for using online banking, educational apps, freelance platforms, and government services. By expanding device access, the government hopes to narrow the digital divide and ensure broader inclusion.

The minister also announced plans to re-skill and up-skill one million people in artificial intelligence and related technologies. She said that young people, women, and professionals will be trained to meet the demands of the global digital market. Education reforms are also being introduced to equip students with future-ready skills. By investing in digital literacy and advanced training, the government aims to prepare the workforce for emerging industries.

Cybersecurity and data protection were also key points in her address. The minister emphasized that digital platforms and AI systems must operate in a safe and transparent environment. Strong governance frameworks and updated laws are being developed to build trust among users and investors. By aligning regulations with international standards, Pakistan seeks to attract foreign investment into its IT and AI sectors.

In addition, the government is promoting digital payments and working toward a more cashless economy. Expanding digital wallets and financial technology services can lower transaction costs, improve credit records for small businesses, and increase transparency. Recent digital payment programs have enabled millions of women to open digital wallets, marking progress toward financial inclusion.

Business leaders at the event, including LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol, stressed the importance of adopting AI and automation across industries. They noted that both manufacturing and service sectors must modernize their supply chains and management systems to remain competitive globally.

Overall, the government’s initiatives reflect a broader strategy to integrate technology into every sector of the economy. By improving connectivity, encouraging innovation, and promoting inclusion, Pakistan aims to build a digital future that benefits businesses and citizens alike.