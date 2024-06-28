New Electric Bus Service Is Now Fully Operational in Islamabad

Islamabad’s new electric buses are now officially operational, marking a noteworthy landmark in the city’s commitment to eco-friendly public transportation. The new electric bus fleet went through a trial phase and after that, they were made open to the public. According to the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, these light blue, eco-friendly buses are now ready to serve Islamabad’s residents. All-new electric bus service in Islamabad will join the already operational Green Line and Blue Line bus services, managed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Electric Bus Service Is Now Open For Public In Islamabad

The electric buses have started their journey on feeder route number four, connecting PIMS Hospital to Quaid-e-Azam University. These buses run every 10 minutes, providing everyone with a reliable, green commuting option. Key stops along this route include Radio Colony, Satara Market, Melody, Aabpara, NADRA Chowk, and Serena Hotel.

Reports claim that passengers were initially not permitted to board the buses during the trial period. However, the service is now fully operational. The cherry on top is that the first few travel days are fare-free. However, passengers will have to pay a nominal fare of Rs 50 from July 1st. It seems an affordable choice for daily commutes.

The operational service extends to another feeder route catering to the university area. This route connects Karachi Company, G-10, and G-11 Markazs, terminating at NUST University. It is a welcoming initiative, especially for students, senior citizens, and women, who now have a convenient and environmentally friendly way to travel to schools, colleges, and workplaces.

These services run from PIMS Hospital, with the Green Line stretching to different parts of the city and the Blue Line extending to Gulberg. Islamabad’s transportation network includes 14 feeder routes. Four of them are currently operational while others will be activated in stages. Procured from China, these electric buses are part of a delivery of 160, with 30 already in Islamabad. This initiative is anticipated to reduce pollution and noise while enhancing commuting convenience.