New Era Begins? Pakistan & U.S. Team Up on Crypto Just Days After Landmark Trade Deal

As Pakistan and the United States close one chapter of economic diplomacy with the successful conclusion of historic trade talks, a new one begins, this time in cryptocurrency.

On July 31, a high-level meeting took place between Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, and Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets. The discussion marked a bold new direction in U.S.–Pakistan relations, focusing on global coordination of crypto policy and Pakistan’s ambitions to become a regional hub for Web3 innovation.

This engagement came just one day after the United States unveiled its long-awaited Digital Asset Framework, a landmark blueprint for global digital asset regulation. The timing signals a strong shift where Pakistan and the U.S. are no longer just trading partners; they’re now exploring collaboration on crypto legislation.

This latest dialogue follows Bilal Bin Saqib’s landmark visit to the United States in June, during which he held extensive meetings with top U.S. lawmakers, including Senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Bo Hines.

Saqib also serves as CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), the country’s regulatory body for virtual assets. Tasked with supporting the development and implementation of Pakistan’s national crypto strategy, the PCC plays a central role in shaping legislation, creating licensing frameworks for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and advancing blockchain adoption across sectors.

