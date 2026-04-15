Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is taking a significant step toward modernizing its education system by introducing artificial intelligence (AI) and expanding virtual schooling. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi recently approved the establishment of an AI Education Authority, marking a new phase in the province’s efforts to improve access to quality education for all students.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, where officials presented updates on ongoing reforms. One of the key highlights of the meeting was the plan to set up Pakistan’s first public-sector virtual school. Alongside this, the government also aims to launch an AI Teacher programme. It will use advanced technology to support both students and teachers.

New Era of Learning: KP Government Approves AI Education Authority

The chief minister emphasized the importance of these initiatives in today’s fast-changing world. He noted that virtual schools and AI-based teaching systems are no longer optional but necessary. These tools can help students in remote and underdeveloped areas receive the same quality of education as those in urban centers. By using digital platforms, the government hopes to bridge the gap between different regions and make education more inclusive.

Another important aspect of the plan is the recognition of students enrolled in virtual schools. The chief minister directed authorities to treat these students the same as those in traditional schools. This move is expected to encourage more children, including those living abroad or unable to attend physical schools, to continue their education without barriers.

The pilot phase of the project has already shown promising results. Officials reported that 46 government schools are currently part of the initiative. Among these, 33 schools are located in settled districts, while 13 are in merged districts. Building on this progress, the government plans to expand the programme by adding 175 more schools in the next phase. This expansion will be included in the upcoming Annual Development Programme.

To support virtual learning, a central digital teaching studio has been established. This facility allows for live interactive classes as well as recorded lectures, giving students flexibility in how they learn. The AI Teacher system is already being used to teach subjects such as English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The platform is accessible at all times and supports multiple languages, including Urdu, English, and Pashto.

The total cost of the project is Rs153.8 million, with a portion allocated specifically for setting up a Tele Education Centre. This investment reflects the government’s commitment to improving education through innovation.

The introduction of the AI Education Authority and the expansion of virtual schooling represent a forward-looking approach to education in KP. These initiatives have the potential to transform learning by making it more accessible, flexible, and effective. If implemented successfully, they could serve as a model for other regions aiming to modernize their education systems.