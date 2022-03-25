New EU’s DMA requires Social Media Giants to work with small platforms

The EU countries agreed upon a new Digital Markets Act (DMA). The EU’s DMA act finally reached the parliament, after 16 months of talk, for final approval. The law has been made to balance the competition among the large and small companies in the technical world. According to the Act, large messaging companies like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and iMessenger will work together with the small messaging companies so that they compete with some US-based firms and users get ease to transfer the messages on different apps.

The long discussion between Parliament, Commission and Council ended in 8-hours and the EU Lawmakers agreed upon one verdict that on developers request the larger companies will work in amalgamation with the small entities. The legislation will try to knock down the walls built by the larger companies and bringing in the smaller companies so that they don’t leave the business market.

New EU’s DMA Adopts a New Approach

In this way, the users will be able to send messages, files and make video calls across the messaging app. This will give the users more choice to send the files to other apps also. At the moment, we can send direct messages to other friends on the same app like Whatsapp users sends a document to other WhatsApp users. After the implementation of this new Act, the users of WhatsApp will be able to send messages on other apps also.

With this Act, WhatsApp Users will be able to send messages to other Platforms

There are few systems that work only on their own devices like apple and Meta. It seems the legislation wants these systems to open up for other messaging apps. If this applies then the Apple user on the iPhone will be able to message the WhatsApp user on Windows PC on the web.

EU has not given much time to the companies to implement the changes. After the approval from the EU Parliament and the council, the companies will have to incorporate the changes in just six months. According to the companies, they have stayed in such a closed environment because it is difficult and near to impossible to make all apps work together. Due to this business reason, companies have yet to stay closed. Moreover, if they open up, this will give many security and privacy issues to their users.

After the EU’s act gets approved, the companies will come under great pressure to open up. The EU will even fine the company 10 percent of its annual revenue if it will not comply with the Act. And in case of repeated infringements, the company will be charged 20 percent.

The fate of the act and companies’ actions will be clear in the next few months. If it gets approved and companies open up, the users will gain the great benefit of it.

