Chrome is adding a new feature named Fast Page labels for Android users. These labels are added to the context menus of pages that are of high quality and include good information. These labels will be added by interpreting signals from core web vitals metrics, which will not only show the importance of page but will also keep track of the user’s experience that includes page load time and responsiveness. New Fast Pages Feature in Chrome will Help Websites Rank Higher in Search.

So if you want to check whether a page meets Google standards or not, you need to long-press the link of that page. If that page would be according to the Google standards, it will show the “Fast page” label to the user. Moreover, the pages having a ‘fast page’ label will be ranked higher in Google search. The pages will be ranked via core web vitals metrics by the Google backend system.

While explaining the working of this feature, Google said:

“Optimizing for the Core Web Vitals may require some investments in improving page quality,”

It clearly shows that while developing a page, the developer will need to put extra effort now if they want their page to be ranked on the top of Google search. Google has also updated its developer’s tools and has released recommendations for developers to help with achieving quality also. However, users can also achieve this goal through its accelerated Mobile pages format, which it announced previously.

People are making a good amount of money when it comes to ranking websites on the top of Google search. Moreover, Google is also making a great amount of money which is evident from the result of second-quarter 2020, in which the company earned its $38.3 billion in revenue.

The new ‘Fast label’ feature will be included in the beta version of Chrome 85; however, if someone is interested in getting it before, following the instructions from Google on enabling the feature.

