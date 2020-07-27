To keep the platform engaging, WhatsApp always tries to introduce new features. In Pakistan, WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging platforms and you will rarely find a person who is not using it. The company tests new features all the time and mostly we come to know about them before release which we never forget to share with our readers. Now, we are waiting to see one of the important features coming to WhatsApp which will allow all the users to use the same account on multiple devices.

We have already updated you on 15 July that soon users will be able to access their WhatsApp account from up to four devices. If you want to read: Click Here

New Feature will Allow You to Use WhatsApp Same Account on Multiple Devices

But in today’s post, we bring additional information. According to the new report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the new feature that allows users to run the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices. For that, a new UI is now in the works at WhatsApp which will manage all linked devices.

The new UI will enable users to add new devices to their WhatsApp account or remove them if required. If users want to add new devices to their WhatsApp account, then they have to use a code which they will receive via SMS or WhatsApp Chat. Well, the procedure hasn’t been finalized yet as the company is still working on it, but we hope that it will be the easiest and most secure way.

The feature is not functional yet but once the company completes the testing phase successfully then it will hit all the devices across the globe.

