In this time when there is a great hype about account privacy and personal information security, Firefox has brought the new Mozilla’s latest version Firefox which will probably stop a few URLs from tracking people around the world. This is good news for those who hate being tracked when clicking on links off sites like Facebook and Marketo. New Firefox Update can stop a few URLs from tracking.

This new privacy feature is spotted after the release of the new 102 version of the Firefox on Tuesday. The advantage of this version is that there are few tracking parameters from different platforms like Facebook, Olytics, HubSpot, and Marketo that can be disabled. These parameters are actually pieces of code that are added to the URL at the end of the URL address. This code tells the original site that the user has clicked the link. This information is collected by the companies and the related companies send the targeted ads to the users. Usually, our Facebook account remains logged in, the code keeps on tracking us. If we speak of some products, immediately the code track us and Facebook ads start haunting the users. Even if the user clicks a link from the Facebook feed, he will end up with the URL that contains something related to it.

This new version of Firefox spontaneously removes the last part of the URL that has actually the code. So when the user clicks a link, the code automatically gets removed, and it will not go to the link of the app.

According to Firefox’s site clarifying the new security option, the browser always mentions that enabling “strict” stalking protection could cause some sites to no longer work appropriately. The browser also doesn’t work in Private Mode without manually configuring the browser.

Moreover, the browser’s options allow users to restrict other web tracking methods like cross-site cookies or web fingerprints.

How to use:

If the user wants to enable this, he must go to the Settings. Then select the browser’s Privacy & Security settings and click the “strict” option for Enhanced Tracking Protection. The new version will get updated.

The new version of Firefox seems to be a great relief as the majority of the users have these security and privacy concerns and most likely many will get shifted to the new version.

