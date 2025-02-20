New FIRs Lodged Under PECA Law for Social Media Propaganda Against CM Maryam Nawaz

Authorities have registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals accused of running a social media propaganda campaign against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and state institutions. The cases, lodged at Shahdara, Shahdara Town, and Kot Lakhpat police stations, include serious charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and other laws. According to police, the accused allegedly used artificial intelligence to create fake videos of the CM, promoting the agenda of anti-state elements. The FIRs claim a specific political group orchestrated the campaign to incite unrest.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also investigating AI-generated videos and images of CM Maryam Nawaz and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Officials warn that such misleading content could impact Pakistan’s diplomatic relations.

FIA sources confirmed that at least ten social media accounts have been identified for spreading manipulated visuals. Investigators are working to trace the origins of these materials as part of a broader crackdown on digital misinformation.

Legal Action Expands as PECA Amendments Face Backlash

Earlier, the FIA’s cybercrime wing registered cases against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan for allegedly sharing doctored videos. Two individuals, Muhammad Ejaz and Aamir Abbas, have also been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, legal challenges to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 are mounting. Journalist Jafar Bin Yar has petitioned the Lahore High Court, arguing that the amendments violate freedom of speech and were passed without consultation. The law introduces stricter penalties for spreading “false information” online, raising concerns among civil rights groups over potential misuse.

The growing crackdown highlights the fine line between curbing digital misinformation and safeguarding free speech. While tackling social media propaganda is necessary, broad applications of PECA risk being misused for political purposes. A more balanced and transparent approach is essential to ensure both digital security and fundamental rights.

