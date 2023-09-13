New Fortnite Update Removes Fan-Favorite Item, Slap Juice

Recently, Epic Games released a new Fortnite update. The all-new update brought a lot of new content as it is the first major update of Chapter 4 – Season 4. Epic Games added Super Styles for Battle Pass skins along with several gameplay changes making it a massive update. Unfortunately, the Fortnite fans do not seem to be a big fan of all the new changes. Actually, Fortnite has vaulted the Fan favorite item, Slap Juice which has made players quite disappointed.

Slap Juice is no longer available in Fortnite

For all those who don’t know, Slap Juice is a consumable item that came first in Fortnite with Chapter 4 – Season 1. The item was then replaced by Slurp Juice. Many players enjoyed having this drink as it was possible to consume it while moving. On top of that, the item provided infinite energy for a short period. It was one of the most favorite things of players. The latest Fortnite update recently removed the item. It left many players disappointed. The point worth mentioning here is that Epic Games replaced it with the Pizza Party item because Fortnite Battle Royale’s sixth birthday is just around the corner.

While the Fortnite community is dissatisfied with the latest change, it’s noteworthy that Pizza Party was buffed. It will now heal 5 HP and 30 Shield per slice. In addition to that, the pizza item will be able to heal players up to 100 HP and Shield. It will make it much better than before. Isn’t it?

Let me tell you that Slap Splash is still available in Fortnite and is much better than Slap Juice. The slap juice can only heal one person at a time. On the contrary, Slap Splash can heal an entire squad and give every player endless stamina. So, don’t be sad. There’s still a lot of good stuff to make your gameplay interesting.