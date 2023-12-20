Samsung has decided to enhance its self-repair program by including its newest foldable devices. Soon, users will have the option to fix their own Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices. These devices will be added to the existing lineup, which includes the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.

Users will be able to purchase repair parts and tools, as well as access repair guides from iFixit to assist them in the repair process. Samsung has expanded its self-repair program to include more affordable A-series devices, such as the Galaxy A05s and the Galaxy Tab A9 series.

List of Samsung Products in the Self-Repair Program

The devices that have been recently included in Samsung’s self-repair program have not been updated on iFixit’s website yet. Samsung has announced that they will gradually introduce the pricing details for repairing Galaxy foldable devices throughout December. Therefore, you will need to be patient and wait until the information is made available to determine the cost of fixing your Galaxy foldable.

In addition to including additional Galaxy devices in its program, Samsung is also extending its self-repair services to a greater number of countries in Europe and South Korea. The program’s coverage is expanding to include 30 more countries in Europe.